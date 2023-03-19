by blogsicilia.it – ​​47 minutes ago

Ragusa returns to success and beats Geas Sesto San Giovanni with a score of 60-56 in the 25th and penultimate day of the regular season of the A1 women’s basketball championship. After two knockouts, the ibleas conquer…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Ransom Ragusa, Sesto San Giovanni serve 60-56 appeared 47 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.