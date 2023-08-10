Rediscovered 16th-Century Fresco Reveals Parrot Garden in Vatican Courtyard

Remains of 16th-century Fresco Found in Vatican’s San Marceau Courtyard

Vatican City – In a recent discovery, the Vatican’s courtyard of San Marceau has revealed the remains of a 16th-century fresco depicting parrots gracefully flying through an enchanting garden. The frescoes were originally painted to enhance the view from Pope Pius IV’s apartment windows. Situated at a towering height of about 20 meters, the mural fragments have now been rendered by experts through meticulous data research.

The once obscure area between the courtyard of Sant Marceau and the passage of the courtyard of the Marshal has been transformed into a historical wonder. Until recent expeditions, this shaded and inconspicuous place concealed remnants of an exquisite mural dating back to the mid-16th century. The restoration efforts by architects have beautifully unearthed a garden adorned by various birds, particularly parrots, soaring beneath the azure sky.

Pope Pius IV, longing to enrich his view from the apartment, saw nothing but plain walls when he stood by the window. With sunlight barely illuminating the narrow quadrangle for a few fleeting hours, the Pope was deprived of the majestic sight of the Vatican gardens he once embellished and the remarkable Villa Pius, which stands to this day as a testament to his legacy. Determined to change his perspective, Pope Pius IV summoned an artist to paint the lackluster walls.

Now, as visitors step into the courtyard, their attention is instantly captivated by the vibrant yellow walls. And as they glance upward, a glimpse of blue fragments, red lines, and golden outlines greets their sight at a height of approximately 20 meters.

During a recent expedition, Vatican architects stumbled upon the remnants of colorful frescoes decorating a wall. These splendid creations once adorned colonnades and gazebos, serving as a haven for birds and other creatures.

Through a combination of technical methods, the researchers meticulously restored the entire façade, comparing it with the existing mural fragments in order to provide a complete representation. Divided into three parts, the frescoes unveil picturesque vines and exotic small mammals at the bottom, typical garden structures in the middle, and at the top, the coat of arms and the name of Pope Pius IV. Additionally, large copper-like vases grace the top of the murals, while parrots and an array of other birds elegantly fly across the cerulean backdrop, earning the courtyard the name of Parrot Garden.

The celestial blue sky depicted in the frescoes bears a striking resemblance to the sky in Michelangelo’s renowned masterpiece, The Last Judgment. Michelangelo employed copious amounts of lapis lazuli to fashion this celestial expanse. Perhaps influenced by this awe-inspiring sky, Pope Pius IV requested that the courtyard murals adopt a similar style.

The identity of the artist responsible for the courtyard frescoes still remains a mystery. However, in a 2016 publication by the Vatican, architect Maria Mari speculates that they may have been crafted by Taddeo Zuccari, a prominent artist of the time who served the Vatican alongside his brother and their studio.

Architect Maria Mari applauds the technological advancements that allow for virtual recreation of these murals, such as projections on the façade. Nevertheless, she advocates for the restoration and preservation of the existing remains and the possibility of recovering other fragments of this exquisite artwork.

For further updates and information, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

Sources:

– Vatican News Network

– Architect Maria Mari

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

