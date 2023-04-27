Home » Referee Dragan Petrović made no mistake in the match Leotar – Sloboda, Georgiev was justifiably sent off | Sports
by admin
The official footage from the match showed that Dragan Petrović did not make a mistake in the finish of the match between Leotar and Sloboda.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The football players of Leotar and Sloboda played 0:0 in the match of the 28th round of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the local football players ended the match with ten men as Boban Georgiev was sent off.

The Leotar player earned a yellow card in the 86th minute, and then a second one in stoppage time for an obvious foul and was justifiably sent off.

In the TV broadcast of the match, it seemed that the referee Dragan Petrović mistakenly showed him the first yellow card instead of Boži Prusina, who committed a serious foul on Ivan Šubert, because it is not seen that the referee actually showed the card to Prusina as well.

A look at the official video of the match shows that referee Dragan Petrović did not make a mistake and that a few seconds later he showed Prusina a card for a foul, while Georgiev earned his first yellow card for a complaint, not for someone else’s foul.

Look at the situation that was not seen in the broadcast!

Source: FSRS

We hereby apologize to judge Dragan Petrović, as well as his assistants Nebojša Žugić, Boris Dujmović, and the fourth judge, Josip Martinović.

