I am among those who, like the great Pietro Nenni and many others, consider the outcome of the referendum on divorce of 12 and 13 May 1974 a sort of revenge with respect to the elections of 18 and 19 April 1948. In other words: the republic of parties and that, mirrored, reference to God. One the counterpart of the other. The referendum institute, moreover, is constitutive of that system of checks and balances typical of democracies.

The Republic of parties, however, has long since faded, replaced by that “partitocracy without parties” expression of tensions of groups, consortia, “clans” not easily assimilated to the political forces of the post-war period. It goes without saying that the referendum institute should also be radically rethought. I am referring, for example, to the very idea of quorumto the link between abrogative referendums and new legal provisions, to the possibility, with all the risks and limits, of referendums of addressbinding and at the same time such as to solicit a popular pronouncement on fundamental issues.

Controversial and thorny topics, delicate and full of traps. The stakes are very high; democracy itself, its quality, the forms of participation and of freedom. A democracy to be protected against plebiscitary or Bonapartist drifts, and against the mirage, which can prove to be extremely dangerous, of a democracy that claims to appear direct.

And – here’s the point – a democracy in which it is possible to overcome bottlenecks and narrow spaces, conditioning and blackmail, as happened forty-eight years ago with the avalanche of “No” votes to the abolition of the Fortuna-Baslini law almost four years earlier.

Therefore, it is not a question of retiring the abrogative referendum, but of adapting it to a profoundly changed social and political context.