Home World Referendums in Ukraine, hardly anyone recognizes the vote, but Putin wants to use them at the negotiating table
World

Referendums in Ukraine, hardly anyone recognizes the vote, but Putin wants to use them at the negotiating table

by admin
Referendums in Ukraine, hardly anyone recognizes the vote, but Putin wants to use them at the negotiating table

POKROVSK- One by one, the pro-Russian leaders of the four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by the invading army are directly asking Vladimir Putin to proclaim the annexation. The four annexations to the Russian Federation. The proceedings will arrive soon, at the latest within 48 hours, starting from the upper house of the Moscow Parliament where a speech by the Russian president could be hosted, precisely on Friday.

See also  The industry mourns the 2nd anniversary of the Jing Ani arson incident, the first trial of the suspect is still pending

You may also like

Ukraine, the Pope: “Sacrilegious aggression, I tried to...

Ukrainian woman residing in Veneto dies in combat:...

Hurricane Ian headed for Florida at 155mph. The...

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, Archbishop Carlos Filipe...

Referendums in Ukraine, hardly anyone recognizes the vote,...

Weakening Demand, China’s Industrial Profit Accelerates to Decline...

The miss of Myanmar defies the military, but...

‘Welcome to the motherland’: Russia welcomes referendum zone...

Nord Stream, pipeline sabotage: “Perhaps unusable forever”

Pyongyang launches two ballistic missiles on the eve...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy