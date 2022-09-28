POKROVSK- One by one, the pro-Russian leaders of the four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by the invading army are directly asking Vladimir Putin to proclaim the annexation. The four annexations to the Russian Federation. The proceedings will arrive soon, at the latest within 48 hours, starting from the upper house of the Moscow Parliament where a speech by the Russian president could be hosted, precisely on Friday.
