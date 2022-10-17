[NTD, Beijing, October 17, 2022]Inflation remains high in France, and the government faces growing social unrest. Thousands of people protested against soaring prices on October 16, and many trade unions called for a general strike on the 18th. . Prime Minister Bernard Bernard has warned striking Total Energies workers that the government could again exercise eminent domain to force workers back to work to ease fuel shortages.

Elisabeth Borne told TF1 television that if the situation remains tense tomorrow (17th), the authorities will continue to issue compulsory expropriation orders, as they did last week, to continue exercising more expropriation orders. right. About 30 per cent of petrol stations have had fuel supply issues, “that’s too many,” she said.

Three out of seven French refineries and five of about 200 major fuel depots were affected after a three-week strike, the French government said.

Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, president of the lobby group MEDEF, told Radio J that the fuel shortage could have a real impact on the economy for another week.

“This is not a normal strike. The right to strike is limited,” he said.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing party “French Unyielding” (LFI), supported some unions’ demands for a general strike on the 18th.

