Reflections from Pope Francis: Health, Prayer, and Church’s Openness to All

Pope Francis Addresses Press on Flight Back from Portugal

(Vatican News Network) – On his return flight to Rome from Portugal, Pope Francis engaged in a conversation with journalists, discussing a range of topics including his health, his prayers for peace in Fatima, and the Church’s inclusiveness.

One important matter addressed by the Pope was the recent scandals of child abuse in the Portuguese Church. The Pontiff reaffirmed the Church’s policy of “zero tolerance” towards these violations, stating that he had privately met with some victims during his visit. He emphasized the pain of listening to their stories, but also acknowledged the importance of taking responsibility for such tragic events. The Pope also called for a broader examination of abuse in various forms, such as child labor, exploitation, and violence against women. He urged humanity to reconsider and change this culture of abuse.

Another question raised by the journalists revolved around the absence of a public prayer for peace in Fatima. In response, Pope Francis revealed that he had privately beseeched Our Lady for peace during his visit, stating, “We must continue praying for peace. Our Lady asked for this during World War I, and I make the same plea to Our Lady now.”

The Pope also shed light on his upcoming visit to Marseille, France, and why he chose to focus on small countries for now. He clarified that he has no problem with France but explained that it was a “policy choice.” The Holy Father further emphasized the grave situation of migration in the Mediterranean and advocated for a deeper understanding of the immigrant journey, mentioning a book titled “Hermanito” that explores the hardships faced by immigrants on their path to Europe.

Regarding the Church’s openness, a journalist inquired about the exclusion of certain groups, such as homosexuals, from receiving sacraments. Pope Francis responded by emphasizing that the Church is open to all individuals, but there are statutes that govern life within it. He clarified that not being able to receive sacraments does not imply that the Church is closed. “Everyone can meet God in the Church in their own way,” he said, highlighting that the Church is akin to a mother who accompanies everyone in their personal spiritual growth.

Speaking about his experience at World Youth Day 2023, the Pope expressed admiration for the youth and their quest for a faith that is authentic and rooted in dialogue. He stressed the importance of intergenerational dialogue, stating that conversations between grandparents and grandchildren are crucial for building solid foundations of faith. The Pope concluded by emphasizing that young people are seeking an encounter with Jesus, and it is the responsibility of society to effectively accompany and support them.

As Pope Francis returned to Rome, his dialogue with journalists provided insights into his stance on various issues, reiterating the Church’s commitment to addressing abuse, promoting peace, creating dialogue, and remaining an inclusive institution for all individuals.

To read more about Pope Francis’ remarks, visit: www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

