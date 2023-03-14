Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – After a last-minute push and pull, the finance ministers of the European Union approved today, Tuesday 14 March, guidelines on which the European Commission will have to base its legislative proposals with a view to reforming the Stability pact. Despite the diplomatic approval of the text last week, Germany questioned the political agreement, forcing the member countries into unexpected overnight negotiations.

“Today’s conclusions reflect the Commission’s aim of a simpler system (…) and more leeway in debt reduction, but coupled with stricter enforcement of the rules,” commented the Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at a press conference here in Brussels. “There is still work to be done on the details and to achieve convergence on some open questions.”

German conditions

The agreement came after Germany placed unexpected conditions. According to information gathered on the sidelines of the meeting here in Brussels, Finance Minister Christian Lindner referred to the guidelines developed by the EU executive in view of next year’s budget (see Il Sole/24 Ore of 9 March ). He criticized the alleged choice of the Commission to want to use the future principles of the Stability Pact as early as 2024 before they are discussed and approved. Basically, the minister feared that the move could make future negotiations on the new budgetary rules meaningless. Berlin therefore asked for changes to be included in the final Ecofin statement. It states that the Council «invites the Commission, before publishing its legislative proposals, to take account of the converging opinions of the member states and to continue to engage with the member states in the areas identified with a view to further discussions». In fact, Germany has asked that the Twenty-seven be able to evaluate ex ante the next legislative proposals from Brussels, expected in April. “We have asked the Commission – specified the German Finance Minister – to continue to engage with the Member States before publishing the legal proposals on the review of economic governance. This means that there is no carte blanche, but the need for further deep technical discussions».

diverse coalition

The story has unnerved many governments. It is the second time in a few weeks that Berlin has changed position ex post. Ten days ago he effectively forced the Swedish presidency of the European Union to postpone a final vote on the regulation banning polluting cars from 2035 onwards. In both cases, the ministers involved belong to the Liberal party, which is in serious electoral difficulties. Voting takes place in Bavaria in October and there is a risk that the FDP will not be able to enter the Landtag. “It’s always a good thing to respect one’s word…” a European minister noted today, annoyed by the German choices. More generally, what plays into Germany’s behavior is the presence in power of a very heterogeneous coalition, which brings together social democrats, liberals and greens. In the past, when the grand coalition led by Angela Merkel governed, the country tended to abstain in the European seat in the event of no agreement between the two parties. Today it seems at the mercy of the minister in charge.