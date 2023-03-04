The omnipresent and multifaceted producer, singer, musician and composer from Barcelona, Raul Fernández “Refree”reappears with its most conceptual and atmospheric face in “the space between”an evocative work made from two own soundtracks: music for a restored copy of “The Cursed Village” (30), a classic of Spanish silent cinema; and for the winner “One year, one night” (22) by Isaki Lacuesta, a film that shows us the trauma that haunts a couple who survived the tragic terrorist attack perpetrated in the Bataclan venue in Paris, on the night of November 13, 2015, during an Eagles Of Death Metal concert.

Fourteen pieces in which Refree gives free rein to his most experimental side, weaving vaporous and enveloping soundscapes, for piano and guitar, spectral, gloomy and blinding at times, with Monteverdi and “The lament of the nymph” flying ghostly along the furrows. From the purest and most beautiful minimalism to the most disturbing, complex and elusive noise. An infinite palette of textures that coexist, are reborn, deconstructed and explode with the same naturalness, pleasantly drowning us in luminous dreams or scratching our skin in the deepest, sweatiest darkness of nightmares. From the expansive spirituality and spatial baroque of short pieces like “Laments of any given day” y “Laments of any other day”at the opening “Lamentations for a ransom” y “The beach” who follows him, recomposing, savoring, deconstructing and masterfully playing with the madrigals of the Italian composer; going through those radio interferences that intersect with a crystalline session of strings in “The radio in the kitchen”, clearing the track in its final crescendo. A collage of throbbing chiaroscuro, of shreds of skin with a life of their own, brimming with mysticism, sensitivity and strength. This is how the minimalist and delicate piano of “Everyone wants to leave now” little by little pushing us out to sea, until our pulse rate accelerates in its swarm of strings. Nervousness and restlessness that also reigns in the metallic fluttering and cutting keys that chew us through “Empty Mountains” y “Empty Mountains II”, piano that once again offers us a bit of peace in “Night Migrations”, gaining tension again with another overwhelming dance of bowed strings. Beautiful and resplendent are her guitar meditations on “It dawns without anyone seeing it” and in “What they hide” to end with the cinematographic mist of “It’s not so easy here”, full of nooks, atmospheres and a very delicate and heartfelt piano; until reaching the magical and hopeful epilogue of “A New Religion” with instrumental passages that seem to shake, wake up and give birth to rays of sunshine at each note.

Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most interesting and restless musicians on the national scene, with a very important influence on many iconic artists and works of the last decade. His very personal facet as a producer and arranger has left his mark over the last fifteen years, being one of the most requested and acclaimed producers of the moment. Works that have breathed fresh air and energy into the evolution and resurgence of folklore, tradition and root music in its long spectrum, approaching and merging with a contemporary essence that never ceases to mutate and seek new horizons. In this regard, his meetings and work with Silvia Pérez Cruz represent a before and after, of “The queens of the matute (10) with Las Migas, to “November 11th” (11) and the final “Granada” (14); that same year she teamed up with one of the bravest voices in flamenco today, Rocío Márquez, in her liberating “The boy” (14), repeating in the also essential and brilliant “Firmament” (17). Jondura who has continued touring in a thousand adventures with Niño de Elche, until leading to “Flemish. Mausoleum of celebration, love and death” (22), going through the debut of Rosalía, “The Angels” (17), or the “Three strikes” (22) from Perrate. That alchemical rebirth of the most radical tradition not only remains in flamenco, but also goes further, going through fado in “Lina_Raül Refree” (20), together with the Portuguese faddist Lina Rodriguez, or for traditional Asturian music in “Courtship Manual” by Rodrigo Cuevas, to name just a few of his numerous works that have left their mark and paved the way.

Gone is the melodic hardcore of Corn Flakes and the creation of bands like Romodance and Sitcom, in the mid and late nineties, going through Elena’s experimental pop at the beginning of the two thousand and the takeoff of her most intimate and personal adventure as Refree, started with “guardrail” (02) and adding, up to the present, a dozen albums under that name and those ideals of freedom, exploration and instrumental sensitivity, a dimension that perfectly reflects this kaleidoscopic and magnetic “the space between”.