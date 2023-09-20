Refugee Applications in Mexico Surge by Almost a Third in 2023, Prompting Concerns

Refugee applications in Mexico have surged by nearly a third between January and August of this year compared to the same period in 2022, as per data from the National Migration Institute. In the first eight months of 2023, the number of people seeking asylum recognition has risen by 28.9%, equating to 22,412 more applications than the previous year. The total count has gone up from 77,469 in 2022 to 99,881 in 2023.

According to the latest report from Mexican immigration authorities, the majority of asylum seekers hail from Haiti, Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador, and Venezuela. The highest number of refugee applications have been registered in the southern region of Mexico, which shares a border with Guatemala, with a count of 53,698. Mexico City follows closely behind, with 22,279 applications. These two regions account for 76% of all requests made in the nine offices across Mexico authorized to handle this process.

This rise in refugee applications in Mexico comes amidst an unprecedented movement of people in the Western Hemisphere. In response, President Joe Biden has implemented several measures to curb migration.

