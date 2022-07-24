KIEV – Five months of war in Ukraine, since Russian soldiers on the orders of President Vladimir Putin began the invasion in the early hours of 24 February. And here are the results: according to the most conservative estimates provided by the UN, more than five thousand Ukrainian civilians and 346 children among them were killed. The wounded are almost seven thousand and among them there are 547 children.





On the number of military deaths, as we know, it is difficult to give even only reasonable estimates because both sides do not intend to provide precise numbers – for now. It is about tens of thousands of deaths, with a greater number on the side of Russia.





More than nine million Ukrainians, all female and male not of military age, have decided to flee the war abroad.

Poland welcomed the largest number of refugees, four million and seven hundred thousand. The conflict makes it impossible for Ukraine’s economy to function, which is forced to move forward thanks to financial aid that comes from outside.





Most come from the European Union, more than € 12 billion, and the second strongest donor is the United States with nearly € 10 billion. As far as military aid is concerned, the situation is reversed: the Americans have paid almost twenty-four billion euros against the two billion of Europe. In addition to weapons, the Biden administration also spent nine billion euros on humanitarian aid and Brussels about one and a half billion.





These are the numbers of a conflict that according to Moscow’s plans was to end with a victory in the capital Kiev within two days and which instead is having historical consequences, from the global energy market crisis to the accession of Sweden and Finland. to NATO.