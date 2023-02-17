“I have worked in both National Security Agency that in the State Security Investigations Service (the intelligence services during the Mubarak era, ndr) since I was 25 years old”. This is exactly how the general begins Husam Helmi as scientific adviser dell’International Arab Dispute Settlement Organizationat the thirteenth forum organized by the same body in a panel entitled International organizations and their role in community service which took place from 6 to 9 October 2022 in the seat of the Faculty of Law of the‘Ayn Shams University al Cairo. However, Husam Helmi is a well-known name here in Italy above all because he is one of the four defendants “untraceable” wanted by Ros for the kidnapping, torture and murder of Giulio Regeni, the researcher found lifeless in Egypt on 3 February 2016. The soldiers of the Arma are in fact looking for the addresses of the defendants (which the Egyptian authorities have not yet provided to the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office) for the notification of the documents without which the trial on the murder of the Friulian researcher cannot begin. And it is precisely this novelty that could open one new lead in searches of detectives who have been going on for years now.

The video of the intervention was shared by the organization itself on its official channel YouTube last November 5, that is, just a couple of days before the premier’s meeting Giorgia Meloni with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a Sharm el Sheik for the Cop27a meeting during which Meloni reaffirmed his government’s priorities in relations with theEgypt emphasizing Rome’s attention to the cases of Giulio Regeni e Patrick Zaki. The event in which Husam Helmi participates is held in the presence of him, as he himself underlines during his speech, of “eminent jurists and people of the civil society and of show”.

The organization with which Helmi collaborates defines itself, as can be read on its social pages and on the official website, as an “international arbitration center accredited by the Ministry of Investments” specialized in the “fight against electronic crimesto the cases of money laundryOf forgery and in crisis resolution” and which issues certificates accredited, among others, by the Egyptian Authority for the Defense of Human Rights and, even, certified by the Arab League.

From today, or at least since the Ros became aware of the video, the organization could also represent something else: it is probably through them that the Arma will try to pass to get to notify the entry in the register of suspects to Husam Helmi. If they succeed, the trial against him could start.