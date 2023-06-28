Home » Region, FdI blocks the reshuffle operation proposed by Schifani
Region, FdI blocks the reshuffle operation proposed by Schifani

Region, FdI blocks the reshuffle operation proposed by Schifani

The reshuffle operation officially stopped late yesterday afternoon. When Schifani opened the majority summit confirming “full confidence in all the councilors”. It is the compromise that the president needs to keep the coalition united…

