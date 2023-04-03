The polling stations for the regional elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia reopened this morning at 7 for the second day of voting. It will be possible to go to the polls until 3 pm. Immediately afterwards, at the end of the voting and voter feedback operations, the counting will begin. There are over 1.1 million voters called to the polls in Fvg, divided into 215 municipalities and 1,360 sections. In particular, in 24 municipalities, including Udine, there is also a vote for the renewal of the mayor and the municipal council. The administrative scrutiny will begin at the end of the counting of the regional ballots.

Fedriga at the polling station in Trieste with his wife and children

It was a bit like the common enemy to fight during the electoral campaign, but, despite the efforts and repeated appeals to go to the polls, Friuli Venezia Giulia too, as recently happened in Lazio and Lombardy, suffers from disaffection for voting . At 7 pm, the turnout for the Regionals stood at 29.31% (325,137 people out of 1,109,395 eligible). A decrease compared to the participation recorded in 2018 on the occasion of the previous round. At the time, at 7 pm, the final turnout figure was 38.37%, but voting took place in a single day. This time, however, it will be possible to continue going to the polling station until 3 pm tomorrow. Then the counting of ballots will begin. It starts with the scrutiny of the regional ones, followed by that of the administrative ones, which involve 24 municipalities, including Udine. The verdict on the Fvg could arrive as early as the late afternoon. And he will look beyond the borders of the last region to the Northeast, because the outcome will be the occasion for yet another test for the government, after the regional elections in February. But it will also be Elly Schlein’s debut at the polls for the Pd.

Giorgia Tripoli votes for the seat of Tricesimo

By noon, the four candidates for the presidency of Friuli Venezia Giulia had all already voted. And also reiterated their call to go to the polls. “It is important to be able to choose which future we want”, the invitation of Massimo Moretuzzo (centre-left). Be careful “not to weaken the democratic processes”, the reflection of Massimiliano Fedriga (centre-right). Giorgia Tripoli (Together Liberi) on social media tries to convince “those who have felt betrayed by politics” (Together Liberi), while Alessandro Maran (Terzo Polo) recalls that “our democracy needs” the vote. At 12, however, the turnout recorded by the Regional Electoral Service stopped at 11.36%, against 18.07% in 2018. For the 2022 policies, 21.68% had voted at the same time. But even then the polling stations had only been open for one day. In the meantime, the hope is to see the percentages rise. Then the spotlights will all be focused on the result. In the meantime, today’s candidates spent their electoral Sunday mostly with their families. This is the case of Fedriga, but also of Maran, who had lunch with his 92-year-old mother and son returning from Holland. Tripoli visited Vinitaly in Verona leaving immediately after the vote, while Moretuzzo had lunch at the Pro Loco kiosk in her town in the province of Udine to then take a walk in the countryside with his family.

