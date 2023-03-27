It is said that the German chancellor asked Prodi: «Give me the citizenship of Bolzano, so I can spend a prosperous old age». To tell the truth, nobody dislikes the idea, on the contrary: the Calderoli bill on differentiated autonomy it is roughly inspired precisely by the Regions with a special statute. Self the decree approved by the Council of Ministers on February 2, 2023 will also have the green light from Parliament, will become law, as announced, by the beginning of 2024. So to begin with let’s see why in Italy we have 5 Regions with special statute.

What do they have in common The origin dates back to article 116 of the 1948 Constitution. Paragraphs 1 and 2 establish that «Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Sardinia, Sicily, Trentino-Alto Adige and Valle d’Aosta have particular forms and conditions of autonomy, according to their respective special statutes adopted by constitutional law». The reasons for the choice have different roots: the strong push for independence in Sicily; the Austrian claims in Trentino Alto Adige; the prevalence of French dialect in Valle d’Aosta; the linguistic complexity and the influence of the time Yugoslav communist regime in Friuli Venezia Giulia; the secular poverty in Sardinia.

How much the Regions with special statute withhold The essential point is to withhold most of the taxes for oneself: the Valle d’Aosta you hold the 100% Of personal income tax, Ires (corporate tax), Iva e fuel excise duties; the Autonomous provinces Of Trento e Bozen il 90% e l’80% Of Iva; il Friuli Venezia Giulia il 59% and the 30% from the excise; the Sicily il 71% dell’income tax, il 100% dell’Ires and the 36% Of Iva; and the Sardinia il 70% are All and the 90% Of Iva. With this money you pay: healthcare, social care, transport e local roads (which, however, are also paid by Regions such as Lombardy, Tuscany and Lazio), land maintenance, infrastructure for tourist attraction. The Valle d’Aosta not two provinces of Trentino they also finance themselves educationi.e. teacher salaries.

What does the state pay? The state pays for everything else: expenses for the justice (prosecutors and courts), the policethe infrastructure of a national nature (such as the railway network, the tunnels, sections of the motorway, starting from that of the Brenner), the services Inpsin addition to state political and administrative machinery. All expenses that are financed by general taxation, in which these regions do not participate, or do so to a small extent.

Costs in Rome, advantages for the Regions On balance, as shown by the data from the Territorial Public Accounts, the State on average spends per year for every Italian citizen living in Regions with ordinary statute 10.737 euroas much as it spends on a citizen Aosta Valley (10,708)for an inhabitant of Friuli-Venezia Giulia 12,170for a Trentino 9,343and South Tyrolean 9,222and Sardinian 9,666and for a Sicilian 8.214.

The State, therefore, does not in fact have minor expenditureson the other hand, the RSSs have double the resources to use for their territories: lthe average expenditure for its citizens is 7,096 euros per capita against the 3,688 of the other Regions. And then, when there is a problem, the cash is called, as is the case with Sicilywhich on 12 billion that he needs every year for the healthcare, 6 if he gets them from State.

In Regions with ordinary statute, current expenditure for education (teacher salaries, teaching material, administrative and auxiliary staff, etc.) weigh on average for every citizen 815 euros a year. Trento e Bozen can afford to spend respectively 1,495 euros per capita and 1,304and the Valle d'Aosta 1.225. Translated: the head teacher of a high school a Trento earn 99.656 euro gross per year, while a Vicenzawith the same length of service does not exceed i 63.000 euro.

And as regards the school building Bolzano can afford to invest 205 euros per capita, Trento 109 and the Aosta Valley 60against the average of 36 euros from the Regions with ordinary statute. The same goes for the public administration personnel, which is more numerous and therefore can offer more widespread services to citizens. It is true that having to carry out more functions, a greater presence of personnel employed by the Region is necessary, but that personnel is also better paid: per capita expenditure is 2,580 euros against the average of 1,862 in the other Regions.

On the other hand, the salaries of regional councilors are unjustifiableas shown by a data processing by Matthew Boldrini (Luiss-Cise), Silvia Bolgherini (University of Perugia) e Luca Verzichelli (University of Siena). Between allowance e lump sum refundi advisers without other duties of the Valle d'Aosta (124,000 inhabitants) put themselves in their pockets 7.871 euro per month, 8.800 those of the Friuli Venezia Giuliacirca 10,500 in Trentino Alto Adige e Sardinia, 11.100 in Sicily. Just to compare with Regions which have more or less the same number of inhabitants: in Marche we are at altitude 9.100while the councilor of theEmilia Romagna it collects 7.250.

What can happen Previous attempts at differentiated regionalism have so far come to naught. The first to go is there Tuscany with the proposal of the local authorities of the 2003 to obtain “special autonomy in the cultural and landscape heritage sector”, but the procedure is not carried forward. In the 2017 l’Emilia Romagna tries to start a negotiation to manage the internationalization of companies, the environment and safety at work. Try again in 2019 on Irap, which is a regional tax: he would like to apply a lower rate to companies located on hill crests, because they are more disadvantaged than those located downstream. No way. In Lombardy e Veneto the request to start negotiations with the government comes from the two referendums of 22 October 2017 (Who the history). Now it will depend on what the final text of the law will be like. If the guiding criterion will be that of programmingor to understand which is the subject that with the same resources can do better, could be one good thing. We take the funds of the Pnrr for theschool building: they went to the municipalities skipping the Regions, but many municipalities those projects will not be able to make them for lack of skills.

Of course, if instead of nothing we go towards 20 autonomous regions, the risk is of a regulatory, administrative and cash chaos, because when the money is not enough who intervenes?