Borgherese: “Illegal telemarketing is a difficult battle but totally within our reach if a system pact is reached with the Privacy Guarantor, clients, outsourcers, postal police, citizens and major telephony players. The possible defense against wild telemarketing hinges on the double action of the Code of Conduct and the Certification of skills”

A 6 months from start of the Public Register of Oppositions the site logs only 3.9 million subscribers, a total flop if one considers the potential catchment area of ​​almost 80 million mobile telephone users (Agcom data)

Despite the great media efforts and the five-year work of the institutions involved in activating the Register, it is evident that something went wrong: operators in the sector highlighted even before its entry into force the structural fragility inherent in the ROP as focused on the work of legal companies registered in the ROC, but not very attentive to prosecuting illegal operators.

By Assocontact il ROP is therefore not sufficient to protect citizens from illegal telemarketing: what is needed for the Category Association is complete the process and implement new protection tools such as the Code of Conduct and the Certification of skills, completing a process started months ago on input from Assocontact. Lelio Borgherese, President of Assocontact explains: “the Illegal telemarketing is a difficult battle but totally within our reach if a system pact is reached with the Privacy Guarantor, clients, outsourcers, postal police, citizens and OTTs and major telephony players. The possible defense against illegal telemarketing therefore hinges on the double action of the Code of Conduct and the Certification of skills, and develops on the identification of the most suitable tools to counter individual illegal practices, such as the Golden Number, anti-spoofing solutions and smart-contracts, already proposed several times”.

Assocontact sees in the conjunction of the Code of Conduct and of Certification of Skills one of the strategic pieces to make workers safe and female workers and revive the sector through the quality of the service rendered.

Il Code of Conductinitially promoted by Assocontact e OIC and of which Confcommercio and Confindustria, Asstel, Asseprim, Assocall, DMA Italia are co-signatories, is currently been sent for the second time to the Privacy Guarantor, after integrating the suggested changes.

Il Code represents a first concrete step in the fight against illegal telemarketing as it strengthens the control of each player in the supply chain through the sharing of responsibilities and is based on compliance with the principles of:

lawfulness, proportionality, correctness and transparency towards the interested parties, adopting, in particular, specific measures aimed at ensuring the appropriate information of the users, the adoption of the correct legal basis of the treatment and the exercise of the rights of the interested parties;

privacy by design and by default, to guarantee control of the entire supply chain, from the collection of contact data to the contract, passing through the phone call. Without forgetting the possible collection of consent which leads to three pillars (“the three Cs”: Consent, Contact, Contract).

The second step to take, according to Assocontact, to recover the relationship of trust between citizens, consumers and Contact Centers is through the acquisition of Certification of skills which allows you to certify all Call and Contact Center professionalstransforming access and internal mobility, career options and pathways upskilling e reskilling.

The Certification of competencies aimstherefore, a guarantee the acquisition of skills for each single professional employed. It is not a certification to the company but to the person which therefore qualifies their growth path, in professional and economic terms. This personnel and service requalification action is destined to become a common working ground with the Institutions and the Unions.

The path to arrive at a UNI standard of skills is long, but Assocontact is in the front row, having started the work of the PDR (reference practice) with UNI, which is a “pro-tempore” tool and certification while waiting for the path to be completed verification, publication and validation of UNI certifications. A journey which by law must be completed within five years but which the protagonists believe they can achieve within a few months.

The certification of skills is not binding, but Assocontact is engaged with all stakeholders in order to build moral suasion mechanisms based on reward systems guaranteed to those who certify companies and professionals, thus contributing to making the service provided safer and more quality.