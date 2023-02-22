The U.S. Secretary of Transportation recently admitted that American railways derail 1,000 times a year, an average of 2.7 times a day. According to the previous statistics of the US government, the data is even more alarming. From 1990 to 2021, there will be an average of 1,705 derailments per year, with an average of 4.7 derailments per day. The exchange of political and business interests, the lobbying of interest groups, and the continuous reduction of regulatory standards, how did the safety of American rail transportation “derail all the way”?

DeWine, Governor of Ohio:(The Ohio derailed train) was not identified as a high-hazard flammable train. Frankly, if it’s true, and I’m told it’s true, it’s ridiculous.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 4.5 million tons of toxic chemicals are transported by rail each year, with an average of 12,000 trains carrying hazardous materials passing through towns and cities every day.

During the Obama administration, it was decided to improve the safety standards of train transportation. But the rules were significantly scaled back when they were published in 2015, after lobbying by industry groups.

Many types of dangerous chemicals have been exempted from safety, including the burning vinyl chloride in Ohio, and the standards for high-risk flammable trains have been relaxed.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg:Rail safety has changed a lot over the past few years, but clearly more needs to be done. Because while this horrific situation (the Ohio train derailment) has drawn particularly high attention, there are roughly 1,000 cases of train derailments each year.

According to Buttigieg, the train crash in Ohio was clearly Trump’s fault.

According to safety rules published in 2015, all high-risk flammable trains are required to use ECP – electronically controlled air braking system – by May 2023.

The U.S. Department of Transportation believes that trains equipped with ECP (Electrically Controlled Air Braking) can make emergency stops faster and with less damage than trains equipped with traditional air brakes.

But in 2017, under the continued efforts of industry lobby groups, the Trump administration abolished the mandatory requirement to install ECP (Electrically Controlled Air Brake System), citing insufficient reasons for installing ECP (Electrically Controlled Air Brake System), And the costs outweigh the benefits.

PSR is a policy of increasing income and reducing expenditure launched by railway companies to minimize labor costs and maximize equipment efficiency.

A report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in December last year stated that after adopting this system, rail freight companies generally lengthened trains and cut manpower. 28%.

Matthew, Brotherhood of Road Maintenance Workers of America:Vehicle inspections are rushed, requiring two people four to five minutes to check each vehicle before departure. Alone right now, and only 90 seconds or less (go check).

Lack of manpower, overloaded work, in order to improve the salary, the American railroad unions planned to launch a massive strike action last year, but out of concerns about the economy, in December of the same year, Biden signed a bill to forcibly cut off the strike.

Greg Reagan, chairman of the Transportation and Trade Department of the National Marine Engineers Welfare Society of the United States, said bluntly, “Since the adoption of PSR, derailment accidents per mile and railyard accidents on several major freight railroads have increased significantly.”