Reijnders to Milan: he arrived at Linate VIDEO | First page

Milan has closed the Reijnders operation, Pioli can smile. The Dutch midfielder was the real priority of the Parmesan coach, a precise request made to the Rossoneri management. Around 20 million euros plus bonuses will go into Az Alkmaar’s coffers.

REINDERS A MILANO – Around 22.45 Reijnders is landed at Linate airport with a flight from Amsterdam. Here are pictures from our correspondent.

