Reinforcements of Partizan in basketball | Sport

Partizan renewed its cooperation with the hosts of the game, “only” four players left, and the reinforcements just started to arrive. We are still waiting for the real “bombs”, and this is how things are now between black and white”.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć/Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES/MN Press

Partisan made a big step forward last season and the leadership team Željko Obradović she managed not only to finally win the trophy, but also to play dominantly in Euroleague. In the end, only after five games and a lot of things unrelated to sports, the later champion of Europe, Real Madrid, managed to knock out the black and whites in the quarterfinals.

Now the fans expect a step further, and in the red-hot European basketball market, the black and whites are still very, very quiet. There were much more rumors and stories about various stars of European basketball coming to Partizan than the reinforcements were actually made official.

For now, only two basketball players have donned the black and white jersey, and it is certain that several more players will have to strengthen Željko Obradović’s squad before the start of the season. Well, who came, who left, who stayed, and who is rumored to be able to go to Belgrade?

TWO HAVE ARRIVED, ONE WANTED AND A STAR!



PARTIZAN IS WAITING TO “IGNITE” THE EUROLIGA WITH ŽELJK’S DREAM-TEAM: Two have already arrived, Mirotic is waiting, and the CAPITALS are arriving with him!

He joined Partizan after two seasons in Bayern, where he played in the Euroleague returned Fire Jaramaz. He will be a support in positions one and two, together with Aleks Avramović will certainly want to be the first option in the place of the game organizer. Then the cooperation with Mateus Ponitka, an experienced winger from Poland and one of the best players of Eurobasket 2022. The Pole was also on target Red starsand for now the most sonorous is the black and white amplification.

WHO IS NOT THERE ANYMORE?



He is certainly the most famous name that left Partizan Dante Egzum. The great Australian is after a great season in black and white returned to the NBA where he will perform for Dallas, and although Ponitka is a replacement for him, that is hardly enough for the fans. Another winger who left is Janis Papapetrou who returned to Panathinaikos, and before that he signed the cooperation with the Athenian club Matthias Lesor.

The departure raised the most dust The people of Madara in Fenerbahce and Partizan announced that due to, as they say, a unilateral termination of cooperation, they will go to court. However, whatever happens there, the Israeli will wear the jersey of the Turkish club next season.

Transitional period of KK Partizan

ARRIVED: Ognjen Jaramaz, Mateuš Ponitka

LEFT: Dante Exum, Matijas Lessor, Jam Madar, Janis Papapetrou

UNCERTAIN: Tristan Vukčević

NEW SIGNINGS: Kevin Panter, Zach Leday, Aleksa Avramovic, James Nanelli

MIROTIC? MONASTERIES, BORANIJA, BEACHES AND PARTISAN!



The entire transitional period passes in stories about arrival Nikola Mirotic u Partisan. We have already heard many times that he is one step away from switching to black and white, and in the meantime he was at sea, cleaning green beans, visiting monasteries and churches and going to Pirot. There is still nothing from the termination of his contract with Barcelona, ​​and Partizan is waiting. There is no need to waste words on how much he would be a reinforcement for the black and whites, but with each new day in which he does not sign a contract with the black and whites, the anxiety of the fans grows.

BOMBS IN THE ANNOUNCEMENT!



The first sound reinforcement that was talked about he was Costed Devoured, but since his arrival there has been nothing. He decided on a controversial move when from Olympiakos went to Panathinaikos and with that he pissed off the red and white fans from Piraeus. Another Greek playmaker was mentioned as a potential reinforcement Nik Kalates, and there is still a chance for his arrival. Even before Madar’s arrival in Fener, it was rumored that Kalates was outnumbered by Dimitris Itoudis, and if he really ends his cooperation, Partizan is his first option for continuing his career.

The real bomb would be the arrival Goran Dragić from the NBA, but as things stand, the experienced Slovenian wants to return to Miami, and recently information appeared in the Spanish media that Željko Obradović is doing everything to strengthen his team with experienced Corey Higginsa long-term reliable defender first of CSKA from Moscow, and then of Barcelona.

WHAT DO THE CLUB SAY?

Source: MN Press

Sports director of Partizan Zoran Savić pointed out in a recent address to the public that Partizan is looking for players in positions one, four and five, as well as that they are planning the arrival of American basketball players who would strengthen the competition. For now, everything depends on two names – Jaramazu and Ponitka, and the fans are impatient and want to see who Željko Obradović is counting on next season. One thing is certain, there is a lot of new things ahead of us in Partizan and the summer is only now getting hot!

