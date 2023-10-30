Home » Rekishi – On the waves of time
Rekishi – On the waves of time

edited by Serena Lavezzi

Fiction – Novel

Cover of Dante Primoverso

Necklace curated by Caterina Franciosi

Eight stories for traveling in 20th century Asia

China, Japan, Korea: eight stories set during the twentieth century and which retrace some of the most important and defining moments in history. From the Mukden Incident to the spread of Communism in China, from the Kant earthquake in 1923 to that of the city of Kobe in 1995: these and other episodes were the starting point for embarking on a long journey on the waves of time.

THE CURATOR

Serena Lavezzi was born in Alessandria in 1986. She obtained two degrees in History, a great passion of hers. She writes full time.

He has published various stories, winners of national competitions, which are present in paper and digital anthologies. You organized and participated in a poetry anthology.

He published the historical novel Snow on a blackberry field (Edizioni Arpeggio Libero) and the detective story In Jizo’s shadow (EKT- Edikit editions), both set in Japan.

BOOK INDEX

Serena Lavezzi, Preface

Luca Moretti, Asakusa, my love
Stefano Sebastiani, The smell of ripe millet
Catherine Franciosi, On the banks of Sumidagawa
Alessio Serra, Points of view
Michele Gonnella, A key to the stars
Gabriele Giuliani, Belonging
Laura Silvestri, Rubble
Serena Lavezzi, Zhenzhu Perla
Edited by Serena Lavezzi and Luca Moretti, General glossary

EBOOK EDITION

Exit date: April 4, 2023

Publisher: Delos Digital srl

Necklace: The Silk Road No. 3

Pages (estimated): 142

Formats: epub, kindle

Prezzo: Euro 3,99

All information:

Su Amazon:

ISBN: 9788825424102

Visit Delos Digital: their website – their Facebook – their Twitter

Write to Delos Digital: readers staff@delosdigital.it – journalists comunica@delosdigital.it

Publish with Delos Digital: /publish

