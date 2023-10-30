Rekishi – On the waves of time
edited by Serena Lavezzi
Fiction – Novel
Cover of Dante Primoverso
Necklace curated by Caterina Franciosi
Eight stories for traveling in 20th century Asia
China, Japan, Korea: eight stories set during the twentieth century and which retrace some of the most important and defining moments in history. From the Mukden Incident to the spread of Communism in China, from the Kant earthquake in 1923 to that of the city of Kobe in 1995: these and other episodes were the starting point for embarking on a long journey on the waves of time.
THE CURATOR
Serena Lavezzi was born in Alessandria in 1986. She obtained two degrees in History, a great passion of hers. She writes full time.
He has published various stories, winners of national competitions, which are present in paper and digital anthologies. You organized and participated in a poetry anthology.
He published the historical novel Snow on a blackberry field (Edizioni Arpeggio Libero) and the detective story In Jizo’s shadow (EKT- Edikit editions), both set in Japan.
BOOK INDEX
Serena Lavezzi, Preface
Luca Moretti, Asakusa, my love
Stefano Sebastiani, The smell of ripe millet
Catherine Franciosi, On the banks of Sumidagawa
Alessio Serra, Points of view
Michele Gonnella, A key to the stars
Gabriele Giuliani, Belonging
Laura Silvestri, Rubble
Serena Lavezzi, Zhenzhu Perla
Edited by Serena Lavezzi and Luca Moretti, General glossary
EBOOK EDITION
Exit date: April 4, 2023
Publisher: Delos Digital srl
Necklace: The Silk Road No. 3
Pages (estimated): 142
Formats: epub, kindle
Prezzo: Euro 3,99
All information:
Su Amazon:
ISBN: 9788825424102
