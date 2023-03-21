Recent research has revealed a link between blood types and stroke!

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Scientists from the US have discovered a link between blood type and strokes. So, people with A blood group are 16 percent more at risk of having a stroke before the age of 60.

On the other side, blood types B and AB have little or no effect on stroke risk, the research showed. Also, young people with zero blood type have a 12 percent lower chance of experiencing it.

An analysis of 7,000 stroke patients and nearly 600,000 healthy people from different studies showed a strong link between blood type and risk of early stroke, which occurs when blood flow to the brain is cut off.

Neurologist Steven Kittner from the University of Maryland claims that they are still not on the threshold of discovering why blood type A would pose a greater risk. Previous research has shown that those with blood type A have a slightly higher risk of developing blood clots in the legs – known as deep vein thrombosis.

“But it probably has something to do with blood clotting factors such as platelets and cells that line blood vessels, as well as other circulating proteins, all of which play a role in the development of blood clots,” the doctor concluded.

(WORLD)