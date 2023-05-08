Relay for peace, in Rome the initiative with Mannoia, Ovadia and Travaglio. Bertinotti: “The political left is dying, civil society is needed”

Fiorella Mannoia to the writer Moni Ovadiapassing through the director of the Fatto Quotidiano Marco Travaglio and to politicians like the MEP Massimiliano Smeriglio and to the former president of the Chamber and former secretary of the Communist Refoundation Fausto Bertinotti. There were several accessions in Rome for the Humanity for Peace Relaythe initiative of Michael Santoro which has seen a red thread unraveling for over 4,000 kilometres, which symbolically united all of Italy, from Valle d’Aosta to Lampedusa, in the name of peace. Read Also Politics | By Alberto Sofia. Relay for peace, Travaglio: “Schlein said the opposite of what he does: united oppositions would create contradictions in the center-right” From the singerto the writerpassing through the director of the Fatto Quotidianoand to politicians like the MEPand to the former president of the Chamber and former secretary of the Communist Refoundation. There were several accessions in Rome for thethe initiative ofwhich has seen a red thread unraveling for over 4,000 kilometres, which symbolically united all of Italy, from Valle d’Aosta to Lampedusa,

“This word Today seems to have become a dirty word. I’ve always waved this rainbow flag, but now you’re being labeled as filoputiniani I have always criticized and condemned Vladimir Putin. But we citizens ask ourselves: where we want to go?” Mannoia explained, remembering how Pope francesco was ‘the only one who had the courage” to say clear words about weapons and “to say that by dint of barking towards the bear’s den, the bear itself came out” Instead, he continued, “I expected different words from the new Pd secretary Elly Schleinbut everything has now standardized, because nobody wants to expose themselves to avalanches of insults”.

However, those who did not expect discontinuity on the issue of weapons after the change of secretariat at the Nazarene were Fausto Bertinotti: “slime? You are new, but in the sense that for the first time a left in Italy is no longer the daughter of the historical lefts, communist, socialist, social democratic, labour. But it is one offshoot of liberal Americans. In Europe, this means an internal response to the ruling classes. There is no break with moderate and integrated cultures. To get out of this framework, as happens in France, the revolt must arise, on which forces such as live La France Insoumise Of Jean-Luc Melenchon, absolutely anti-system”.

And again, concludes Bertinotti: “Today the political-institutional left no longer has the antibodiesshe is dying, it has not been able to express a policy of peace. There is a widespread social left, but it no longer has political representation. For this we must rely on what was once there civil society“.