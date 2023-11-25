release of hostages in Gaza, deaths, news and more

Hamas Frees 13 Israeli Women and Children, marking the end of phase one of a historic agreement

The first group of hostages that were taken by Hamas on October 7 and held in Gaza for 48 days has been freed. The hostages include 13 Israeli women and children, along with 11 foreign citizens. This moment comes after a historic and meticulously negotiated agreement between the parties, with the involvement of foreign mediation.

The freed civilians were first handed over to the Red Cross and then to Egyptian officials. They then arrived at the Hatzarim air base in Israel, from where they were flown to hospitals to receive medical care.

Among the released hostages are elderly individuals, such as 85-year-old Yafa Adar, the founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz, and 76-year-old Hana Katzir, a member of the kibbutz and wife of the murdered Rami Katzir. Also released are 11 foreign nationals, including 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen.

The news of the released hostages was met with emotional reactions from families and loved ones, as well as from the respective countries from which the foreign citizens hail.

The freed hostages will meet with representatives of their countries at Hatzarim air base and will undergo medical evaluations at hospitals. More details about the freed foreigners are expected to be provided soon.

This marks a major step forward in the ongoing negotiations and could lead to further progress in the goal of securing the safe return of all hostages and reaching a peaceful resolution between the parties involved in this conflict.