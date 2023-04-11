Home World released from seizure of a villa in Mondello
World

released from seizure of a villa in Mondello

by admin
released from seizure of a villa in Mondello

by livesicilia.it – ​​40 minutes ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – The villa in Mondello has been released and the money deposited at the post office has also been released. The accusation that there was the mafia behind some investments by the building entrepreneur Antonino Arnone and his wife Rosa does not hold up…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, the mafia has nothing to do with it: a villa in Mondello released from seizure appeared 40 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Paris strike, what's happening in France: today's news

You may also like

Fedez on Easter holiday with Chiara Ferragni in...

South Korea will set up an interdepartmental investigation...

Dnevni horoskop za 11. april | Fun

Coronation of King Charles, all the details: the...

“I understand the disappointment. Playoffs? We try, but...

Easter Egg Hunt | Magazine

Good news suddenly came from the Russian-Ukrainian battlefield...

Ognjen Amidžić’s new girlfriend Danijela Dimitrovska announced Entertainment

After the fire, work is underway to reopen...

Daily horoscope for April 11, 2023 | Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy