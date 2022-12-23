LONDON – One of the most ferocious serial killers in history is back on the loose, long elusive by justice, made famous by the Netflix TV series The serpentwho recently recounted their brutal exploits. Charles Sobhraja 78-year-old French national, was released from a maximum security penitentiary in Nepal in advance of the terms of his sentence: the judges cited reasons of age, ill health and good conduct in prison, as required by national law.