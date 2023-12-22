Relive the emotions of the festival on the LC&G YouTube channel and on RaiPlay

LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023: REWIND

To relive the emotions of the last edition it will be enough

visit the LC&> channel on Youtube or access RaiPlay.

Many appointments are available for free online,

in a library that will be enriched until the end of March.

“Winter has come” and we want to keep you

company all winter.

With the arrival of winter they arrive on the Lucca Comics & Games Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@luccacomics) the recordings of many of the meetings that took place from 1st to 5th November, to relive the emotions of the days in Lucca or to watch the missed appointment from the comfort of home. A way to learn more, to spend the holidays in the company of the large community of Lucca.

The library will be constantly updated to accompany us until the gates of spring 2024; it will be possible to review shows and debates, performances and showcases, interviews and “best of” videos, this to playlist 2023:

Available on RaiPlay only until the end of FebruaryInstead, The Original, the documentaries produced by Lucca Comics & Games come Garth Ennis – Till the Ends of his Words (https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/garthennis-tilltheendsofhiswords), which tells the story of the screenwriter who revolutionized American comics in the nineties, starting from Northern Ireland to New York City, from his great successes such as Preacher or The Boys, which over time also became extremely popular TV series, to his war stories, a 360° immersion in the thirty-year career of the ‘Quentin Tarantino of comics’; or I carry a feather, (https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/ioportounapiuma) a journey through the testimonies and memories of friends, artists and colleagues who shared the courageous path of AkaB in comics, the most significant stages in the life and art of one of the most restless and original authors on the Italian scene, between underground and graphic novels.

It is also possible to watch it again on RaiPlay TGR special aired on Rai 3 Sunday 5 November at 1pm to talk about the world of Lucca Comics & Games with some of the protagonists, (https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/specialetgrluccacomicsandgames) or the five Daily produced by Wonderland (https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/luccacomicsdaily) who, by focusing on the characters and themes dearest to the public of Rai 4 and RaiPlay, were able to give space to guests, exhibitions, and some of the key events dedicated to the theme of the year, Together.

For the younger audience, however, Rai Gulp has developed a very special insight: We Play TOGETHER (https://www.raiplay.it/programmi/specialeluccacomics) with a different perspective, describing Lucca Comics & Games through the language of video games: an avatar, through tests and bonuses, leads the spectator on the map of Lucca and activates the levels that will project him inside the city to discover the main innovations of the event dedicated to lovers of fantasy. From comics to videogames, from board games to cosplayers, a journey without Game Over!

And if winter has arrived, we have equipped ourselves to spend it together #LUCCACG23

