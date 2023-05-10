relive the match LIVE

ROMA – They start well Internationals of Italy per Fabio Fogniniwho made his debut on the Foro Italico Center winning in the third set after almost three hours of battle against Andy Murray: relive the live…

22:08

Fognini enters the second round in Rome, next rival Kecmanovic.

22:05

Fognini beats Murray!

Fabio Fognini beats Murray 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 who wins a match from another time after 2 hours and 52 minutes of battle!

21:58

Murray stays in the game: 5-4!

Murray remains in the game, but Fognini will serve for the match.

21:55

Fognini is not wrong: 5-3!

No hesitation for Fognini, who takes up 5-3! Murray serves to save the game!

21:50

Murray doesn’t give up: 4-3!

Murray doesn’t give up an inch, who wins the game and keeps Fognini under pressure again.

21:45

Fognini with the serve: 4-2!

Fognini is finally serving well, extending 4-2 on Murray!

21:42

Murray stays in the game: 3-2!

Murray is definitely in the game and takes it up 2-3, closing in on Fognini again.

21:38

Fognini keeps his distance: 3-1!

Fognini maintains his serve with authority and keeps his distance on Murray, making it 3-1!

21:34

Murray has: 2-1!

Murray is a fighter, who doesn’t let Fognini escape and goes 1-2.

21:29

Fognini extends!

Fognini holds the service, which thus creates the gap, moving up to 2-0.

21:25

Fognini’s break immediately!

Fognini’s third set hits well, breaking Murray’s serve immediately and making it 1-0!

21:17

Murray wins second set 6-4!

Fognini’s crazy comeback stops at the climax, who with three free mistakes gives Murray the second set 6-4! He goes to the third.

21:13

Break Fognini: 5-4!

Fognini equalizes the break count, breaking Murray’s serve for the third time and making it 4-5! Now it’s needed to balance the second set!

21:09

Fognini stays in the set: 5-3!

Canceling set point after set point, Fognini holds on to the second set: 5-3.

21:00

Fognini reacts: 5-2!

Fognini’s reaction, who breaks Murray’s serve and goes up 2-5!

20:53

Terzo break Murray: 5-1!

Not even the time to imagine Fognini returning to the game, as Murray breaks his serve again and will now serve for the second set.

20:48

Fognini counterbreak and first point!

First point for Fognini in this second set with a counterbreak on Murray’s serve: it’s 1-4!

20:45

Another break from Murray!

Second break for Murray, who breaks Fognini’s serve again in this second set and flies to 4-0!

20:40

Murray holds serve: 3-0!

The roar of the British lion paralyzes Fognini, Murray holds his serve and escapes on 3-0.

20:36

Uphill start for Fognini: 0-2!

The second set starts uphill for Fognini, with Murray making the break after an endless game for 2-0!

20:25

Murray with authority!

Murray opens the second set holding the serve with authority: 1-0 over Fognini.

20:20

Fognini wins the first set 6-4!

Fognini closes in a great way, who keeps his serve to zero by winning the first set with Murray 6-4!

20:15

Don’t give up Murray!

Fight Murray, who extends the first set again, winning the ninth game and taking up 4-5!

20:07

Well done Fognini, who goes to 5-3!

Good play by Fognini in the eighth game: Murray down 5-3!

20:02

Murray for the first time in fluency!

First game not fought on the seventh, Murray easily holds his serve and goes up to 3-4.

19:58

Fognini of strength for the 4-2!

From the initial 0-30 to the numerous break points, Fognini responds blow by blow to Murray and wins the sixth game and bringing the match to 4-2!

19:47

Murray stays in the game!

Murray holds his serve and wins the fifth game, holding on to the game, now at 3-2.

19:42

Fognini extends to 3-1!

In the fourth game, Fognini holds his serve and enhances the break by extending to 3-1 against Murray.

19:35

Break Fognini in the third game!

Break by Fognini, who breaks Murray’s serve to make it 2-1!

19:26

Fognini keeps the serve

Match that returns to a draw with Fognini holding service in the second game.

19:22

Primo game a Murray

Very hard-fought first game, with Fognini wasting several break points before Murray took it 1-0 after 12 minutes of battle.

19:10

Off to Fognini-Murray!

After the ritual warm-up, off to the match between the two veterans of the Rome tournament.

19:05

Players ready to enter the field

Fognini and Murray are in the locker room and are about to enter the field. Meeting that opens the evening program, which will close with Giorgi and Rus.

18:55

Same precedents

Fognini and Djokovic have met on eight occasions and the balance is in perfect parity with four victories each.

18:55

It doesn’t rain, we leave shortly after 7pm

Despite the bad weather forecasts, the rain spared the program of the Internationals in Rome, the match between Fognini and Murray is just around the corner.

18:30

Veterans Challenge

The challenge between Fognini and Murray, veterans of the circuit, is a challenge from other times. Whoever wins finds Kecmanovic in the second round.

18:15

The time of the match

The start time for the match is scheduled for 7pm, but it is clearly subject to postponement. The match will take place on the central venue of the Foro Italico.

Internationals of Italy, anti-rain tarpaulins on the headquarters of the Foro Italico

Foro Italico – Rome