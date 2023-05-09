Home » Rels B brings together 65,000 people in a single concert in Mexico
Rels B brings together 65,000 people in a single concert in Mexico

Rels B brings together 65,000 people in a single concert in Mexico

Daniel Herediaalso know as Skinny Flak and especially Rels B, officially debuted in 2014 with just nineteen years of age. Now, a decade later, he has become the youngest artist in our country to sell out the sun forum of Mexico City with his own show. Spanish artists of the stature of Alejandro Sanz, Miguel Bose y Heroes of Silence.

“Thank you for fulfilling my dream Mexico, I am a child fulfilling his dream. I love you,” he told the crowd at his concert. The memorable show included a staging prepared exclusively for the sun forum and luxury guests like Gera MX, Dellafuente, German and the Argentine Nicki Nicolein almost two hours of performance where he reviewed his successes and reaffirmed his total connection with his audience.

