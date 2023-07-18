Rels B shares “Un Rodeoooo”, latest single from “AfroLOVA”

Latest single and first advance of the new album of Rels B“Sin Gato (MIAU!)”, already has more than twenty million views on Spotify, and now the singer shares “Un Rodeoooo”, a new preview of what will be “AfroLOVA”. This new work by the Mallorcan rapper will be available on all platforms in just a few days, on July 21.

“Un Rodeoooo” is all we need from a single Of summer. With a catchy chorus in which the guitar predominates, Rels B sings about desire at a summer party. The single, in AfroBeat code, is produced by Omar Alcaide y Andres Yuma. In his video clip, Luis Morantawe can finally see Rosea robot created between New York and China to accompany Rels B throughout the trip “AfroLOVA”.

Rels B will present his new album “AfroLOVA” on tour “Rels B Tour 2023” which currently has 23 dates between Spain and South America. In our country it will play on the following dates and cities: Asturias (Boombastic Festival, 22/07), A Coruña (Morriña Festival, 29/07), Cadiz (Bahía Sound, 14/08), Valladolid (Plaza Mayor, 09/05), Alicante (Area 12, 09/08), Barcelona (Palau Sant Jordi, 10/11) and Madrid (WiZink Center, 12/11).

