Rémadji’s vaginal examination ~ BARA

Rémadji, a mother-to-be who undergoes regular monitoring, found herself faced with the prospect of a vaginal exam, an almost unavoidable aspect of women’s reproductive health. By sharing her story, we explore the nuances of emotions, expectations, and the importance of communication in such medical encounters.

The prelude

Rémadji’s journey began with a routine gynecological exam. At that time, I was in the maternity ward, all proud in my gown, with my stethoscope snaking around my neck and the midwife asked me to perform the vaginal exam. As I entered the exam room, I noticed a mixture of curiosity and nervousness accompanying it. Which is completely normal, discovering her private parts to a total stranger who would go and touch her insides would be quite confusing for a woman. I had to create an atmosphere to prioritize his comfort, explaining each step before starting the exam. This initial communication played a crucial role in establishing trust and allaying Rémadji’s apprehensions.

Doctor holding an anatomical model of the female genital tract. Photo Credit: FreePik

The experience

It was a first experience for me as well as for Rémadji. Me the executioner and she the victim. A mix of emotions took hold of us, between modesty and anxiety, but hey, I have to learn my trade so I get started right away with two gloved fingers. Here I am, rummaging around in her vagina looking for the cervix, I had to check if it was dilated enough for my two fingers to pass through, a sign of the imminent start of labor for Rémadji. As Rémadji underwent the exam, she described a range of emotions, from mild discomfort to a feeling of vulnerability. I made the effort to maintain open communication throughout the process. This communication allowed Rémadji to express any discomfort, allowing adjustments for a more bearable experience.

Medical monitoring sheet, stethoscope and female genitalia illustration. Photo Credit: Atlascompany – FreePik

Eiffel Tower ? No !

You understood where I was going with this, right? Otherwise, what would the Eiffel Tower be doing in this post on vaginal examination? Doctors are required to maintain high standards, including respecting the dignity and privacy of their patients. Since sexual arousal is controlled by the brain and in the context of vaginal examination in a formal setting, I can tell you that unless you have a twisted mind, absolutely nothing will happen. I was apprehensive about how the exam would go, whether an awkward situation would arise, but in the end everything went well. An experience which also taught me about how the mechanism of sexual arousal works.

Interpretation of female sexuality with a flower. Photo credit: pikisuperstar – FreePik

The importance of communication

Rémadji’s experience highlights the importance of clear and empathetic communication during such intimate medical procedures. The healthcare professional’s ability to explain each step, answer questions, and acknowledge Rémadji’s feelings fostered a sense of partnership in her care journey. This communication was an empowering catalyst, helping him feel more in control of the situation. After the exam, Rémadji reflected on the emotional impact of the experience. She recognized the initial anxiety but also understood the importance of regular checkups to her overall well-being. Rémadji stressed that open conversations about reproductive health and the normalization of these exams help to break taboos and empower women to prioritize their health.

At the end of the day

By emphasizing the importance of communication and a supportive care environment, her story becomes a testament to the importance of creating spaces where individuals feel heard, respected and empowered in their health journey. As society moves toward more open dialogue about reproductive health, stories like Rémadji’s help dismantle bias and promote a culture of proactive healthcare for all.