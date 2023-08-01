Remains of Indian Rocket Washes Up on Australian Beach: Mysterious Object Identified

Title: Mysterious Object Found on Australian Beach Identified as Remains of Indian Rocket

Subtitle: Australian and Indian authorities collaborate to determine next steps

AUSTRALIA – A mysterious object that washed up on the shores of Green Head beach in Western Australia has been identified as the remains of an Indian rocket, according to authorities. The bulky cylinder, covered in barnacle crustaceans, was first discovered in mid-July near Jurien Bay.

Local resident Garth Griffiths shared that a couple had found the object floating in the sea and managed to bring it ashore with the assistance of a 4×4 vehicle. Initially, amateur detectives speculated online about its origin, with theories ranging from military involvement to the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370.

The object, measuring about two meters in height and with dangling cables at the top, was cordoned off by authorities. Later, the police confirmed that it did not originate from a commercial aircraft. The Australian Space Agency advised the community not to handle or attempt to move the object due to its unknown origin.

After thorough analysis, the agency concluded that the object was most likely the remains of a spent third stage of a polar satellite launch vehicle. This type of medium payload launch vehicle is operated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Both Australian and Indian officials are cooperating to provide further confirmation and determine the next steps, including considering obligations under United Nations space treaties. However, Indian authorities have stated that they are not interested in recovering the object, leaving local authorities to analyze its purpose given the interest it has sparked among the Australian population.

Australia has previously encountered space debris, exemplified by a New South Wales sheep farmer finding a charred chunk from one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX missions on his property last August. Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist, described the discovery as both exciting and strange after inspecting the remains.

The situation highlights the ongoing issue of space junk and debris falling to Earth, posing potential risks to both human life and the environment. Further efforts are needed to address the global challenge of managing and mitigating space debris to ensure a safer and more sustainable future.

(With information from AFP)

