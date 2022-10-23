Home World “Remember Wuhan” Liao Yiwu introduces a new book at the Frankfurt Book Fair | Wuhan Virus | Epoch Times
[Epoch Times, October 23, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Yu Ping reported in Frankfurt, Germany) “The virus from Wuhan has invaded the world and killed tens of millions of people, but so far there is no truth, that’s why I write this This book.” Liao Yiwu, an exiled writer, described his original intention for the book “Wuhan” at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

On October 22, 2022, on the stage of the Frankfurt Book Fair on German TV 1, the host asked Liao Yiwu to share his creative process with the audience and asked what prompted him to create this work in Germany, which is 8,000 kilometers away.

Liao Yiwu said that a city in Wuhan made him smell the war, and the sensitivity of the writer prompted him to act immediately. He began to collect all kinds of information from the Internet, and he analyzed that his absence from China was actually an advantage. He could collect all kinds of information in an all-round way without any restrictions, and would not be interfered by the police. The epidemic has spread all over the world. So far, there is no argument. He just wants to expose the truth and ask the world to remember the word “Wuhan”.

Liao Yiwu said, “In January 2020, when Wuhan was closed, I felt that a war had occurred, and many troops surrounded the residents at home. At this time, I began to collect information. If I were in China, I would also be locked at home, but in In Germany, I can collect data in all directions.”

In the end, he also specifically said to The Epoch Times readers, “Where did the virus that is raging around the world come from, there is still no truth. I just want the world to remember Wuhan. The virus came from here, don’t forget it.”

Liao Yiwu was born in Sichuan Province, China in 1958. He has experienced the vicissitudes of prison, torture and June 4th repression, and has in-depth exchanges with the bottom of China. Liao Yiwu revealed the truth about the bottom of China. However, what he wrote could not be published in China. The police repeatedly harassed and ransacked his home, and his manuscript was confiscated. He came up with the idea of ​​going abroad. After many trials and tribulations, Liao Yiwu finally arrived in Germany in 2011 and started a new life. The Germans called him “the leading chronicler, the tape recorder of the times”.

In 2012, at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Liao Yiwu won one of Germany’s most important literary awards, the Book Peace Prize. The judges said that this was in recognition of his sonorous and powerful writing and courageous spirit to resist political persecution and speak for the disadvantaged. Ten years later, this “recorder of the era” is turning again.

Liao Yiwu’s new book “Wuhan” uses a special writing style that combines documentary and fiction to record and explore the ins and outs of the virus, official measures, public responses, and the political implications behind it.

Liao Yiwu has traveled to many countries and cities to promote the new book. He was interviewed by The Epoch Times to introduce the book “Wuhan”. He said that his purpose in writing this book is very clear, that is, not to forget, to fight against the CCP’s tampering with history. He believes that this is an invisible war.

Liao Yiwu said that he will spare no effort to repeat the truth and remind people not to forget the source of the virus. On the one hand, the CCP closed the city and closed Wuhan, while its customs, ports, and flights remained open for two or three weeks as usual. Hundreds of thousands of people came in and out, spreading the virus to the world. But what people talk about the most today is nucleic acid. Liao Yiwu believes that this is the CCP’s method.

He repeatedly stressed that the word “Wuhan” should not be forgotten, because these are the two words that the CCP wants to erase from people’s memory.

Responsible editor: Wang Yixiao

