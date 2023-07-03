Home » Remembering Engineer Arturo Woodman: Former President of the Peruvian Sports Institute and Leader in International Sports
Remembering Engineer Arturo Woodman: Former President of the Peruvian Sports Institute and Leader in International Sports

Remembering Engineer Arturo Woodman: Former President of the Peruvian Sports Institute and Leader in International Sports

Engineer Arturo Woodman, former president of the Peruvian Sports Institute, has passed away at the age of 91, according to various relatives. Woodman served as the president of the IPD on two occasions, from 2004-2005 and later from 2006-2011. During his tenure, he successfully led the organization in hosting the 2004 Copa América and the U-17 World Cup in 2005.

In recent years, Woodman had become less involved in the sports world and instead focused on his role as the president of the National Pro Firefighters Board. Despite his shift in responsibilities, his contributions to the Peruvian sports community remained noteworthy and appreciated.

The Ovation Corporation, representing the sports community, has extended their deepest condolences to the family and friends of engineer Arturo Woodman. His dedication to sports and leadership will be remembered by many.

