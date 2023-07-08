Remembering the Life and Legacy of Venezuelan Journalist and Writer Milagros Mata Gil

Renowned Venezuelan Journalist and Novelist Milagros Mata Gil Passes Away

On July 7, the literary community mourned the loss of Milagros Mata Gil, an accomplished Venezuelan journalist, novelist, essayist, teacher, and researcher. Mata Gil, who was well-known for her contributions to Venezuelan literature, settled between Ciudad Bolívar and El Tigre during her lifetime. She was the author of approximately twenty articles and books and had received several prestigious awards throughout her career.

News of Mata Gil’s death was announced by her colleagues through various social media platforms. However, the cause of her death remains unknown. On July 6, poet Sonia Chocrón revealed on Twitter that Mata Gil had been hospitalized, and a plea for financial support to cover her medical expenses was also shared.

The literary community expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to Mata Gil through heartfelt messages on Twitter. Journalist Naky Soto remembered the late writer by sharing an interview published in Letralia. Marcos Valverde, a journalist and university professor, lamented the loss of both Mata Gil and singer Canelita Medina, emphasizing the importance of preserving their legacies. Writer Ana Teresa Rojas described Mata Gil as a talented narrator, influential essayist, and editor, remarking that her contributions to Venezuelan literature and scholarship would be remembered.

Other notable figures such as poet Sonia Chocrón, poet Yolanda Pantin, and screenwriter Leonardo Padrón also expressed their grief over Mata Gil’s passing on Twitter, highlighting her resilience and dedication to her craft.

Born on April 17, 1951, in Caracas, Mata Gil spent her childhood and youth in Ciudad Bolívar. Her connection to Bolívar state inspired her to write the anthem of the Heres municipality, “Which cupola in flower of green lace,” in 1995. Mata Gil also lived in El Tigre, as well as countries like France, Ireland, and Mexico.

In addition to her writing, Mata Gil contributed to various publications such as The Bolivarian, The Express, and Torch. She was part of the teaching team for the master’s degree in Hispano-American Literature at the Libertador Experimental Pedagogical University (UPEL). Mata Gil also worked as a teacher at the Maturín Pedagogical Center and the Center for Literary Studies of the National Experimental University of Guayana (UNEG). She co-founded the Center for Literary Activities (CAL) and the Editorial Fund 3 in El Tigre with her partner Néstor Rojas.

Mata Gil’s contributions were recognized by the Venezuelan Academy of Language, and she served as the president of the publishing house Ithaca alongside Ezion Geber Chino Álvarez.

In 2021, Mata Gil faced an episode of harassment by state forces after posting a satirical note on her Facebook page about a party hosted by Tarek William Saab, a prosecutor. Although she was briefly arrested, Mata Gil and poet Juan Manuel Muñoz were later released but were subjected to precautionary measures and faced charges related to incitement to hate.

Throughout her career, Mata Gil published numerous essays, including Heroes and tombs in Armas Alfonzo, The rebellion of fictions, and A reflection on space in the Venezuelan novel. She also wrote several novels, such as The House on Fire, Memories of an Ancient Spring, Kill the Snail, The Intimate Diary of Francisca Malabar, and The Case of the Harassed Pastor.

Mata Gil’s contributions to literature were recognized with various awards, including the Fernando Pessoa Award in 1986 and the Miguel Otero Silva Award, the Juan Rulfo Short Story Award, and the International News Award in Mexico in 1988. In 1995, she received the Novel Prize of the III Mariano Picón Salas Biennial of Literature.

The passing of Milagros Mata Gil is a great loss to the Venezuelan literary community. Her talent, dedication, and immense contributions to Venezuelan literature will be remembered and cherished by many.

