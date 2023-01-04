Listen to the audio version of the article

The Greek authorities have asked Panama for information on possible transfers of money from Qatar to bank accounts belonging to the MEP Eva Kaili held in Brussels as part of the Qatargate. The news rebounded on various international and Greek media.

The president of the Greek anti-money laundering authority, Charalampos Vourliotissent an urgent request to the Panamanian authorities in recent days asking to be informed of the existence of remittances of approximately 20 million euros transferred from Qatar to accounts that may have been opened by Kaili or family members. The request followed the rumors, also ricocheted on social networks – and closely denied by Kaili’s lawyer – about an alleged account held by the Greek MEP and her parents at the Panamanian Bladex Bank.

Meanwhile in Italy the appeal presented by the defenders of Silvia Panzeri and Maria Dolores Colleoni, respectively daughter and wife of MEP Antonio Panzeri, against the seizure order of 200 thousand euros found in the bank account will be discussed on 9 January before the Court of Review of Bergamo current of the daughter and 40 thousand on the account of the two spouses ordered by the Bergamo investigating judge on 23 December. The lawyers Angelo De Riso and Nicola Colli have in fact challenged, in law, the provision with which the judge of the preliminary investigations accepted the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office which implemented a European investigation order forwarded by the magistrate who conducts the investigations in Belgium on the Qatargate.

In addition, the Cassation has set for January 31 the hearing with the appeal against the decision of the Brescia Court of Appeal to hand over to the Belgian authorities Maria Colleoni, now under house arrest as the recipient of a European arrest warrant, executed just under a month ago. Instead, the hearing to decide whether or not to hand over his daughter Silvia Panzeri to Belgium, also under house arrest in Italy, was postponed to 16 January.