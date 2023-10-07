Remixes y reworks de Paramore en “Re: This Is Why”

The project consists of recognizing both the band’s influences and the bands that have cited the Tennessee band as an inspiration. For this they have reissued their latest work “This Is Why” and they have remixed and remixed all its songs in a proposal titled “Re: This Is Why”which is now available on platforms.

The band led by Hayley Williams commented in a statement, regarding the spirit of this work, the following: “For some time we have wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who have influenced us as a band and/or have cited our band as an influence. “Re: This Is Why” It’s almost a remix album. Some of the songs have been classically remixed, while others have been reworked or rewritten. It’s amazing to hear all our worlds collide.”

“Re: This Is Why” contains eleven collaborations with eleven different artists spread across the following tracklist: “This Is Why (Re: Foals)”, “The News (Re: The Linda Lindas)”, “Running Out Of Time (Re: Panda Bear)”, “Running Out Of Time (Re: Zane Lowe)”, “It’s Like That (Re: Wet Leg)”, “Big Man, Little Dignity (Re: DOMI & JD BECK)”, “You First (Re: Remi Wolf)”, “Figure 8 (Re: Bartees Strange)”, “Liar (Re: Romy)”, “Crave (Re: Claud)”, “Thick Skull (Re: Julien Baker)” y “Sanity” (demo).

