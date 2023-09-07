Remodulation of tariffs due to inflation, AGCOM at work to protect users

AGCOM ha postponed for 90 days the term of procedure for the revision of the regulation of telephony contracts, initially set for the end of August, due to the complexity of the topic and the numerous feedbacks received through the public consultation. The decision was communicated through resolution 192/23/CONS.

The issue concerns the implementation of the innovations introduced by the new Electronic Communications Code, including the definition of a maximum of 24 months for the duration of the contracts, the right of withdrawal and the termination of the contractual relationship. One section of the Regulation is entirely focused on the issue ofadjustment of the rent on the basis of the consumer price indexand it is in particular on this theme that the Authority for Guarantees in Communications wants to concentrate.

The consultation was announced by AGCOM on April 11 via a press release. This was followed by the resolution 89/23/CONS “Initiation of the procedure and public consultation relating to the amendment of the regulation containing provisions for the protection of users in relation to contracts relating to the supply of electronic communications services” which shows some case studies concerning TIM (example) and WindTre (another example) and the observations of consumer associations.

The 90-day extension was decided on the basis of…

level of technical complexityeconomic and legal aspects of the topics submitted for consultation (including contracts with indexing)

number of comments and comments received on the matter

… to ensure more time in order to “carry out an adequate analysis and study […] of the issues and arguments submitted during the public consultation“.

The adjustment of the monthly fee on the basis of the consumer price index is a theme examined in a dedicated section within the new regulation. Here are the main points on which AGCOM is working:

existing contracts that do not provide for it: the proposal to amend the contract with an inflation adjustment mechanism must be expressly accepted by the user

contracts that provide for it: the fee increase is not a unilateral modification of the contract, therefore the user does not have the right to withdraw from the contract without penalty. However, the change must be made solely on the basis of the change in the annual consumer price index (read: no additional %)

It is required that the operator adequately informs its customers of the changes (publication of the change on the website 2 months before entry into force, notification on the invoice at least 1 month before). The adjustment can only be applied if 12 months have elapsed since the activation of the contract.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

