Do you want to send a kiss to your partner who is far away? The solution to that problem seems to be a Chinese device with warm, moving, silicone lips.

Source: Taobao

The device, touted as a way to allow long-distance couples to share “real” physical intimacy, has caused a stir among Chinese social media users who are both shocked and intrigued.

According to the manufacturers, the device is equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, so it is able to imitate a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of the user’s lips.

In addition to the movement of the lips during kissing, the sound the user makes can also be transmitted.

However, while many social media users saw the funny side of the device, others criticized it as “vulgar” and “creepy”. Some say they are concerned that minors could buy and use it.

“I don’t understand (the device), but I’m completely shocked,” stated one user of the popular Chinese social network Veibo.

Remote kissing device for long-distance lovers, invented and patented by Chinese university student in Changzhou City.

￼The mouth-shaped module, served as an inducing area for lovers to make the kiss and then it can transfer kiss gesture to the “mouth” on the other side.pic.twitter.com/5i2ogMiUXe — China in Pictures (@tongbingxue)February 22, 2023

On the Twitter-like social platform, several hashtags about the device have garnered hundreds of millions of views over the past week.

To send a kiss, users need to download the mobile app and then connect their mobile phone to the device. After pairing with their partners in the app, couples can start a video call and send kisses to each other.

A similar invention, the “Kissinger” registered in Malaysia in 2016 was in the form of a touch-sensitive silicone pad, unlike the realistic silicone lips of the Kinsey team.

Although advertised for long-distance relationships, the Chinese device also allows users to kiss strangers they want to try kisses with after making contact through online dating apps.

Users can also “save their kisses” in the app for others to download and experience.

On China‘s largest online shopping site Taobao, dozens of users have shared their reviews of the device, which is priced at 288 yuan (about $40).

(RTS)