On the monument of the Motherland in Kiev, the sickle and hammer of the Soviet Union no longer stand out, but the Ukrainian trident. After a year of work and a cost of around 700,000 euros, Ukraine is getting rid of a simulacrum of its Soviet past. The coat of arms of Ukraine was installed this morning, as documented by numerous photos and videos in local media. The trident was delivered to the construction site yesterday evening, but it was now dark and the installation was postponed until the morning. Work on the statue, which is part of a larger project called the ‘Trident of the Motherland’, however, is expected to be completed by Independence Day, August 24. The Motherland monument is the tallest statue in Europe.

Aug 6, 2023 – Updated Aug 6, 2023, 10:01 PM

