Arne Schönbohm, head of the Federal Cybersecurity Authority of Germany (BSI), charged with protecting government communications since 2016, has been removed from his post. The torpedoing occurred after some German media accused him of having had links with people involved with the Russian secret services. The Interior Ministry is investigating the allegations.

Schönbohm had been put under scrutiny after his potential ties to a Russian company he had had during a previous job were highlighted by Jan Böhmermann, host of one of Germany’s most popular late-night TV shows.

Contacts with the Russians in the previous job

Before leading the BSI, Schönbohm had in fact helped create and manage the Cyber ​​Security Council Germany, a private association that advises businesses and policy makers on cybersecurity issues. It appears that Schönbohm has continued to maintain close ties with the association and participated in the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of its foundation last September. One of the members of the association was a cybersecurity company called Protelion, which was a subsidiary of a Russian company founded by a former KGB member well known to President Vladimir Putin. Protelion was expelled from the association last weekend; in any case, the Cyber ​​Security Council Germany has stated that the allegations of links with Russian intelligence are false.

A spokesperson for Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Schönbohm’s dismissal came in response to recent reports: [della rimozione, ndr] there are, last but not least, the accusations revealed and widely discussed by the media ». The spokesman added: “The necessary public confidence in the neutrality and impartiality of his leadership as president of Germany’s leading cybersecurity agency has been damaged.” But he also stressed that the security chief is still “presumed innocent” until the investigation is completed.