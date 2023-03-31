Renato Casaro, the icon of movie posters from the 70s and 80s, creates the cover for Slaps and Beans 2: the sequel to the popular Trinity team game dedicated to Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, to be released in September 2023

The Italian artist Renato Casarofamous for creating some of the most iconic movie posters of the 70’s and 80’s, designed the cover of the upcoming title made by Trinity Team and Buddy Productions, Slaps and Beans 2.

The game, which celebrates the adventures of the beloved Italian actors Bid Spencer e Terence Hill in a pixel art aesthetic worthy of the arcades of the time, it is the sequel to the popular original title created entirely by the Bologna development studio.

Born in 1935, the well-known illustrator is still in full swing today – among his latest works is the collaboration with Quentin Tarantino for “Once upon a time… in Hollywood“, he immediately enthusiastically accepted the proposal to create a dedicated cover, when some members of the team went to meet him to tell him about the project and the needs.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Renato Casaro is known worldwide for his artistic talent and mastery of creating breathtaking images. After working for many film studios, Casaro achieved fame thanks to his posters for films such as “Rambo“, “Once upon a time in America” e “Dance with wolves“.

Slaps and Beans 2 is a side-scrolling beat’em up that allows players to control Bud Spencer or Terence Hill and fight against funny enemies in various levels. Additionally, the game also features a cooperative multiplayer mode, where two players can team up to tackle the game’s challenges together.

“We are excited and honored to be able to announce to fans that the new title will be accompanied by a cover created by the hands of Casaro (who has worked with the greatest directors in the world such as Quentin Tarantino, Bernardo Bertolucci, Sergio Leone, James Cameroon, David Lynch and many others), who was able to create a work of art in line with his unmistakable style, managing to capture the essence and spirit of the game.”

Slaps and Beans 2 will soon be available on several platforms, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation e Xbox. The official release date is scheduled for September 2023.

