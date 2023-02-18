Transgression yes but with substance of ideas and abilities. As Renato Zero, the only true avant-garde of Italian music, after more than fifty years of career spent breaking patterns and taboos, talks about Sanremo 2023 and Rosa Chemical, a young artist still in the eye of the storm for having kissed Fedez on the Ariston stage after simulating sexual intercourse with him while sitting in the front row. Attended the presentation of his new tour Zero a Zero, the Roman singer-songwriter gave his personal opinion on what happened on the Ariston stage and on the value of transgression in the performances of the new generation of singers. «By frequenting social media not assiduously, every now and then I discover a lookalike number impressive», Zero joked with the journalists, «there must be the possibility of getting out of these habits and these stratagems, bearing in mind that the original is required and must be considered in its own right. I sell, Triangle are fun gimmicks because, in the end, one prefers to smile with irony and freedom, but otherwise I think it’s important that the kids are more ready instead of being thrown into disarray. Other than that, you know: the original always wins». On the responsibilities of Rosa Chemical, the singer kept being clear: «Once there were so many experts in the record companies, who gave you the right advice and they helped you find your artistic path to follow, with the right timing. Today it’s not the fault of Rosa Chemical or of other guys », she explained, emphasizing how the real «fault» lies with those who think that being a singer «is a wishful thinking, a makeshift craft, and that there is no responsibility in going on stage in front of an audience, theatrical or television». And he added: «As long as today’s mentality exists, I feel free to acquit these young people because I realize that not being able to find one’s own identity is a serious matter. The fault lies with those who do not hear the responsibility of staging of people who have no preparation.

Read on about Open

Read also: