The brand and the Renault and Dacia dealer network work every day to offer customers personalized answers, based on attentive listening, tailor-made support and great responsiveness.

It is in line with this approach and as part of the after-sales Renaulution plan that Renault launched the Renault Care Service brand last year, which perfectly expresses the concept according to which the Brand does not only offer after-sales assistance services. sales but above all wants to take care of its customers.

Again with this in mind, the Renault Italia Group and UCRI (Union of Renault and Dacia Italia dealerships), in collaboration with Adecco Italia, the employment agency, have launched a research, selection and training project for Workshop technician and bodywork technician, aimed at the Italian dealerships of the Renault and Dacia networks.

In order to offer qualified employment opportunities in the automotive sector in Italy, the agreement promotes the research and training of new resources who want to enter the Renault world, also coming from other professional fields. New talents to develop and grow to aim for excellence in the professionalization of the Network.

The project includes a “from zero to operational” training that will take place at the Renault technical training center in Rome. After entering the world of Renault dealerships, resources will be able to access highly specialized courses.

To complete the device, Renault will also be launching the Carrozzeria Academy in these days, a training course that aims to create new professionals able to meet the new needs of today’s customers and, at the same time, to develop business for dealerships .