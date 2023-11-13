RENAULT Elisabeth Leriche is the brand’s new Italian Marketing Director – Companies

Starting from November 2023, Elisabeth Leriche is appointed Marketing Director of the Renault brand, in Italy.

Already a member of the Board of Renault Italia since 2019, Elisabeth replaces Biagio Russo in the position, who has moved on to the role of Full Life Management Leader (Responsible for commercial strategies) in the new Ampere Business Unit, in Paris. Elisabeth Leriche will continue to report to Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia.

Born in 1972 in Roanne (France), Elisabeth Leriche graduated in Management from the Essec Business School in 1995. She began her career in 1992 in the Marketing of Luxury Brands such as Cartier and Guerlain, before joining Publicis Italia in 2001. In 2003 she joined Renault Italia, to follow Formula 1 and general public events and in 2008 she was appointed Advertising & CRM Manager.

In 2019 she was appointed Total Customer Experience Director and joined the Board of Renault Italia. In March 2021 you take over the leadership of the Quality and Services Management. In November 2023 you were appointed Marketing Director of Renault Italy.

