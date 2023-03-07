Home World RENAULT / Espace: on March 28 reveal complete with a spacious panoramic roof – Companies
World

RENAULT / Espace: on March 28 reveal complete with a spacious panoramic roof – Companies

by admin
RENAULT / Espace: on March 28 reveal complete with a spacious panoramic roof – Companies

Last teaser of the future Renault Espace, before the reveal scheduled for March 28th. After making the Espace name official and showing the exterior design of this large 5- and 7-seater SUV with a play of light and shadow, Renault is now putting the limelight on life on board.
The sixth generation of Espace, always faithful to its DNA, is no exception, still offering passengers the possibility of traveling in a real living room on wheels. Among its strengths, the New Espace offers a panoramic roof of incomparable dimensions. The immense roof, 1.33 m long and 84 cm wide without crossbars, allows light to penetrate over one square metre; just enough to offer a brighter cabin for passengers from the first to the third row, to make the journey more and more pleasant.

See also  YVR Opens "Warm Winter" Welfare Double 12 Year-end Huge Benefits - Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

the dissertation – Kaya Alana

Lidia lays down her law: a series on...

After 45 years, the identity of the dead...

Jelena Karleuša about Nemanja Vuković | Entertainment

ANITA- FAI- FEDIT / Brenner: Associations appeal against...

the parade in Paris – Corriere TV

The suicide of a teenager in Poland has...

Paris, thousands of people march against Macron’s pension...

According to US intelligence sources interviewed by the...

Investments in ICT infrastructure will drive the fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy