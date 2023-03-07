Last teaser of the future Renault Espace, before the reveal scheduled for March 28th. After making the Espace name official and showing the exterior design of this large 5- and 7-seater SUV with a play of light and shadow, Renault is now putting the limelight on life on board.

The sixth generation of Espace, always faithful to its DNA, is no exception, still offering passengers the possibility of traveling in a real living room on wheels. Among its strengths, the New Espace offers a panoramic roof of incomparable dimensions. The immense roof, 1.33 m long and 84 cm wide without crossbars, allows light to penetrate over one square metre; just enough to offer a brighter cabin for passengers from the first to the third row, to make the journey more and more pleasant.