RENAULT / First quarter results: increasingly worldwide sales, strong LCV segment – Companies

Continuing to maintain a value-oriented commercial policy, Renault’s worldwide sales stood at 354,545 units in Q1 2023, an increase of 9% compared to Q1 2022.

In Europe, sales of the Renault marque increased by 20% to 231,125 units. Strong growth for Renault also in the C-segment in Europe (+51%), and on the electrified vehicle market, Renault reconfirms itself as the leader with a 24% increase in sales, supported by the dual offer of electric and full hybrid vehicles across the entire range .

The French brand maintains a balanced sales mix with more than one in two sales to private individuals in Europe. Confirming its reputation as the European leader in the van market, the House from beyond the Alps recorded a strong increase (+32%) in sales of commercial vehicles in Europe on a market that grew by 8 percent.


