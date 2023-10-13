Home » RENAULT From 1 November Jérôme Gouet is appointed Purchasing Director of Platforms A, C, D, commercial vehicles and the Renault brand – Companies
World

RENAULT From 1 November Jérôme Gouet is appointed Purchasing Director of Platforms A, C, D, commercial vehicles and the Renault brand – Companies

by admin
RENAULT From 1 November Jérôme Gouet is appointed Purchasing Director of Platforms A, C, D, commercial vehicles and the Renault brand – Companies

Effective November 1, Jérôme Gouet is appointed Purchasing Director of Platforms A, C, D, commercial vehicles and the Renault brand, succeeding Jana Striezel.

Jérôme Gouet, 55, graduated in Engineering from the Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble (INPG) and holds a Master’s Degree in Management and Business Administration from the IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School.

He began working for Renault in 1994 in the purchasing sector and has over 25 years of experience in the purchasing function in Europe and international markets.

He subsequently occupied the roles of Purchasing Manager in Latin America (1998), Supplier Account Manager (SAM) Plastic Raw Materials (2003), then Cockpit Module (2006), before being promoted, in 2010, to Supplier Account Officer (SAO) with the task of defining the Alliance’s Purchasing strategy for the Headquarters.

In 2012, Jérôme Gouet was appointed Purchasing Director of 2ASDU, the company created in India to develop the Alliance’s A-segment vehicles. He contributed, in particular, to the genesis of Renault Kwid in India and Latin America.

In 2015, he joined the Alliance Purchasing Organization as Alliance Global Director (AGD) responsible for Body & Electrical Parts, contributing in this capacity to the implementation of the electric vehicle value chain.

See also  Amg, Ugl Chimici meets the Third Commission of the city council

You may also like

Spain Donates Six Additional Hawk Anti-Aircraft Missiles to...

Activision Blizzard is now part of Xbox: Microsoft...

Brian Setzer, critica de The Devil Always Collects...

Tragic Discovery: Body of Man Presumably Drowned Found...

MS’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has the green...

Google Pixel 8 Pro, 8 and 7a with...

“Venom”, Paul Rodie’s passionate twilight western

Synod of Bishops Unites in Prayer for Peace...

The Japanese government wants to abolish the Unification...

fears that Israeli army is preparing for ethnic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy