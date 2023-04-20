RENAULT GROUP / 535,000 vehicles sold in the first quarter of 2023 – Companies

Group sales amounted to 535,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 14.1 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2022. In Europe, Group sales increased by 27.3 per cent on a market that grew by 16.2 percent. The Group’s turnover grew by 29.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022, to 11.5 billion euros. A strong price effect continued for 9.4 points in the quarter, and a progression of the product mix effect was recorded to 5.2 points, supported by a commercial policy focused on value and the success of new vehicles.

Groupe Renault continues its electrification offensive. The Renault marque reconfirmed its leadership in Europe in the first quarter, with a 24 percent increase in electrified passenger car sales compared to the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 38 percent of marque passenger car sales in Europe. The Group’s backlog in Europe still stands at record levels in absolute value and represents 3.3 months of sales at the end of March 2023. It would remain above two months for the whole year, even in the event of a market downturn by 30% compared to 2019. Groupe Renault confirms its financial perspectives for 2023.