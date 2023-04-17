RENAULT GROUP / HYVIA installs first electrolyser in Flins plant – Companies

HYVIA, the joint venture between the Renault Group and Plug dedicated to hydrogen mobility, just installed its first electrolyser (in the photo) three days ago at the Flins plant in the Paris region.

This 1 MW electrolyser boasts a green hydrogen production capacity of 400 kg/day, which is the equivalent of 20,000 km of hydrogen mobility for commercial vehicles. Initially, it will power the plant to test the fuel cells of the Renault Master H2-TECH marketed by HYVIA and the hydrogen recharging stations.

The electrolyser marks an important milestone in the development of HYVIA’s unique and comprehensive system for hydrogen mobility.