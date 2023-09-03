Home » RENAULT Hélène Josselin appointed Communications Director of the French brand – Companies
World

RENAULT Hélène Josselin appointed Communications Director of the French brand – Companies

by admin
RENAULT Hélène Josselin appointed Communications Director of the French brand – Companies

As of 1 September 2023, Hélène Josselin joins Groupe Renault as Director of Communications for the Renault Brand.

Hélène Josselin, 50, graduated from the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce (ESC) in 1995, holds a master’s degree in marketing and communication from the Sorbonne University CELSA (Paris IV).

He has 12 years of experience in advertising agencies. He joined Publicis in 1998, where he held various functions in the advertising business on behalf of Renault.

In 2008, she began working for OEM Faurecia as a press officer. In 2011, she was appointed Head of Corporate Communications and, in 2014, Head of Business Group Communications for Internal Systems.

After 9 years, in 2017 he joined the Faurecia Group, manufacturer of Alstom trains, where he held positions of responsibility in the Brand Communication Management, managing in particular the launch of the new brand in 2019.

In 2021, Hélène Josselin is promoted to Vice President in charge of Brand, external events and customer communication.

See also  Hungary, Christian-conservative MEP Péter Marki-Zay: "Let Orbán's Italian friends explain the corruption and terror he has built up"

You may also like

Tharman Tharman Emerges as Singapore’s Ninth President in...

Udinese-Frosinone / The top and flop of the...

The Uncomfortable Shift: Mónica Zevallos on Stepping Away...

The Armed, review of their album Perfect Saviors...

Niger’s Army Chief of Staff Raises Concerns About...

My life as a blogger ~ MOH Aventure

Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, Advocate for...

The political dilemma of the foundation that awards...

NexiGo Aurora Pro New Ultra Short Throw 4K...

New Direct Flights to Dominican Republic and Haiti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy