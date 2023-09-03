RENAULT Hélène Josselin appointed Communications Director of the French brand – Companies

As of 1 September 2023, Hélène Josselin joins Groupe Renault as Director of Communications for the Renault Brand.

Hélène Josselin, 50, graduated from the Ecole Supérieure de Commerce (ESC) in 1995, holds a master’s degree in marketing and communication from the Sorbonne University CELSA (Paris IV).

He has 12 years of experience in advertising agencies. He joined Publicis in 1998, where he held various functions in the advertising business on behalf of Renault.

In 2008, she began working for OEM Faurecia as a press officer. In 2011, she was appointed Head of Corporate Communications and, in 2014, Head of Business Group Communications for Internal Systems.

After 9 years, in 2017 he joined the Faurecia Group, manufacturer of Alstom trains, where he held positions of responsibility in the Brand Communication Management, managing in particular the launch of the new brand in 2019.

In 2021, Hélène Josselin is promoted to Vice President in charge of Brand, external events and customer communication.

